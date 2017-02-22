Lake Las Vegas Sports Club to Host Inaugural Pickleball Tournament and Open House, Mar. 17-18

The newly opened Lake Las Vegas Sports Club in the Lake Las Vegas master planned community is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day with the 2017 Shamrock Open, its first pickleball tournament, and companion open house on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18.

“We’re excited to host our first tournament with the Shamrock Open and show off our new pickleball courts with this growing sport that’s fun to play and easy to learn,” said Dann Battistone, general manager of the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club. “It’s also a great opportunity for people to see our beautiful new club and learn about our many fitness, health and recreational amenities and social activities.”

Pickleball aficionados and novices are invited to participate in the sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton and ping pong. The tournament will be structured in a “round robin” format, which ensures that players are partnered with, and competing against, people of a similar skill level.

Games will begin on Friday with Women’s Doubles at 9 a.m. followed by Men’s Doubles at noon. On Saturday, Mixed Doubles will start at 9 a.m. with participants and guests invited to stay for an afternoon of pickleball exhibitions, open play and skill challenges and other activities. Winners will be decided by total points. Tours of the club are available both days.

Registration is $15 per event and due by Friday, March 10. To register, visit http://www.pickleballtournaments.com/welcome.pl?tid=1084 or email Mario Najera at mnajera@yahoo.com.

The Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is a state-of-the-art-fitness center for Lake Las Vegas residents with TechnoGym workout equipment, a yoga movement studio, social gathering rooms, a family game room, four tennis courts, two pickle ball courts and family and lap pools featuring views of the Las Vegas Strip and air conditioned cabanas. Its “early California” inspired architecture creates a campus style atmosphere with more than 16,000 square feet of inviting casual contemporary air-conditioned indoor social spaces. Dramatic outdoor spaces overlook acres of green grass, tennis and pickle ball courts and the large pool pavilion areas.

Event attendees and participants are invited to drive around the Lake Las Vegas master plan and tour the six new contemporary neighborhoods by acclaimed William Lyon Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities and Toll Brothers. The new collections feature gated privacy, single-level and two-story designs and view locations. Floorplans accommodating individual expectations and custom lakeside lots reflect the extraordinary range of available opportunities.

Located at 101 Via Vin Santo, the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club is just north of the master plan’s main entrance on Lake Las Vegas Parkway off of Lake Mead Parkway. The community is also just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

###