Jeffrey R. Williams Joins The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank

LAS VEGAS – Nevada State Bank has named Jeffrey R. Williams vice president and senior private banking officer for The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. His skills serving high net worth clients are founded on a career that spans various areas of financial services, including banking, investments, trust services and wealth planning.

Williams joins The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank with more than 25 years of banking experience, most recently as vice president, senior private banker at Wells Fargo Private Bank, a position he held since 2006. Originally from Michigan, Williams was a vice president, senior private banker for JP Morgan Chase/Bank One in Detroit, in addition to other positions with National City Bank and Deutsche Bank Financial Services, also in Michigan.

Williams is active in the community as a recent graduate of Leadership Las Vegas and having served on the Nevada Ballet Theatre board of trustees.

“Jeff is a leader in developing relationships and counseling high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families,” said Randy Boesch, executive vice president and director of The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. “His deep knowledge of banking, investments and trust administration, along with expertise in custom lending and business development, will be incredible assets to clients, as well as to our team at the Private Bank.”

Williams can be contacted at (702) 855-4574.

About The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank (@NSBPrivateBank)

The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank provides a full range of personalized financial services for high net worth and high-income clients. www.nsbank.com/private.

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.