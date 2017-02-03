Homeaid Southern Nevada and Community Partners Complete Kitchen Renovation for U.S. Vets

LAS VEGAS – HomeAid Southern Nevada, the charitable arm of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, is putting the finishing touches on a renovation and expansion of the kitchen at U.S. VETS, 525 E. Bonanza Road, just east of Las Vegas Boulevard in downtown Las Vegas.

The $460,000 project that HomeAid Southern Nevada began in November is complete after three productive months, thanks to an outpouring of donated time, labor and supplies from home builders and their partners in related industry trades. The kitchen is expected to reopen in mid-February and a formal grand opening will be held in March.

The expansion and renovation include the addition of 1,000 square feet to the kitchen space, which received a walk-in refrigerator, walk-in food storage area, commercial oven and cooktop and will be wheelchair accessible.

HomeAid Southern Nevada Executive Director Caitlin Shea said the project enables U.S. VETS to more efficiently open three times a day to serve a total of more than 400 meals to formerly homeless veterans now living in the adjoining residential facility.

U.S. VETS has provided transitional and permanent housing, along with employment services, to veterans in Southern Nevada since 2001.

HomeAid Southern Nevada and supporters, including Credit One Bank, The Home Depot Foundation, Bank of America and ChoiceCenter Leadership University, have partnered to provide funding and remodeling work. The HomeAid Southern Nevada builder captain on the project is Woodside Homes of Nevada.

About HomeAid Southern Nevada

Founded in 2004, HomeAid Southern Nevada’s mission is building new lives for Southern Nevada’s homeless through housing and community outreach. This mission is carried out through care days, education and awareness in the community and shelter projects. The HomeAid Southern Nevada chapter is sponsored by the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA). Since opening its doors, more than 95,000 square feet have been renovated, and more than 1,500 homeless children and adults have been served through the great work of countless builders, trades, sponsors and volunteers involved with HomeAid Southern Nevada. For more information or to volunteer, visit www.homeaidsn.org, call 702.794.0117 ext 100, follow on Facebook or Twitter.

About U.S. VETS

The mission of United States Veterans Initiative (U.S. VETS) is the successful transition of military veterans and their families through the provision of housing, counseling, career development and comprehensive support. Founded in 1992, U.S. VETS is the largest nonprofit organization of its kind in the United States, providing an array of support services to at-risk veterans across six states and the District of Columbia. U.S. VETS has operated in Las Vegas since 2001. For volunteer opportunities with U.S. VETS, please call 702-947-4478.

