Henderson Chamber Community Days to Benefit Project Gentlemen

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation will collect 1,000 suits, sports coats, bow ties and gently worn shoes during the month of February in support of Project Gentlemen, the philanthropic arm of I Am A Gentleman, an organization committed to developing leaders and rebuilding gentlemen one man at a time. Project Gentlemen aims to clothe young men graduating from high school and men re-entering the work force.

The drive, part of the chamber’s Community Days, will accept clean, quality pieces and monetary donations Feb. 1-28 during business hours at the Henderson Chamber of Commerce, 590 S. Boulder Highway and the Henderson Business Resource Center (HBRC), 112 S. Water St. in Henderson.

“One way to instill confidence in young men and those re-entering the work force is to give them quality business clothes to wear during interviews,” said Scott Muelrath, president and CEO of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce. “Men who will benefit from this program and these donations can rest assured they have that power suit, so they can walk into interviews with their heads held high.”

Additional donation guidelines also can be found at www.iamagentleman.com/PG-Donation-Guidelines.html.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a nonprofit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific, or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation, visit www.hendersonchamber.com. (#hendersonchamber)