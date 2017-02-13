Five Star Economy Names Larry Goldstein Sales Director

Larry Goldstein recently joined Five Star Economy — a specialized digital marketing agency that builds, protects and advertises five-star reputations — as Sales Director.

In his new role representing and heading Five Star Economy’s sales division, Goldstein will meet with potential customers, oversee the development of sales collateral and help with the company’s regional and nationwide expansion,

Goldstein is responsible for exceeding sales targets with a simple approach: understand the customer’s marketing plan and bring five-star, word-of-mouth marketing to digital media.

“I am excited to join the team to bring leading-edge reputation marketing solutions to businesses throughout the Las Vegas Valley,” says Goldstein. “Our process guarantees the voice of the customer is placed on all important online review sites.”

“We are thrilled to have Larry Goldstein join Five Star Economy,” says Brian Williams, president of Five Star Economy. “Larry brings a vast array of business experience, having run both his own successful Las Vegas-area business for five years and then successfully selling that business. While running his business, he worked with hundreds of local business owners.”

Along with having been a business owner himself, Goldstein is also a community-minded business development executive who is driven to help other local business owners find ways to operate more efficiently and provide exceptional service.

With more than 20 years of experience as a management, marketing and sales professional in the telecommunications and information technology industries, Goldstein has worked with major companies such as SBC Communications, IBM, Nextel and Spirent.

In 2011, he purchased the Rapid Refill of Las Vegas franchise. Along with providing his customers with fast and cost-effective printer supply solutions, Goldstein in 2015 purchased the local franchise operations of Rapid Refill of Las Vegas, now known as Vegas Ink and Toner, to better serve his customers by expanding to offer additional products and services. He sold the business in 2016.

Goldstein is a member of LeTip of South Valley, a local chapter of the international business professionals organization. Along with his community business involvement, he is also a member of the Las Vegas Fremont Rotary Club and serves on the Advisory Council of the Adult Rehabilitation Center of The Salvation Army and the Jewish Family Service Agency board. He personally supports several annual charitable events and causes.

Goldstein earned a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical and Biomedical Engineering from the University of Southern California.

Five Star Economy builds, advertises and protects five-star reputations so its clients’ businesses can focus on attracting and retaining customers. Its hands-on marketing approach is maintenance-free for its clients.

For more information, visit http://www.fivestareconomy.com or call (877) 302-1737.