First Collegiate Rowing Regatta in Nevada at Lake Las Vegas Community — Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational Mar. 4-5

The first collegiate rowing competition in Nevada has been scheduled in March with the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational on the 320-acre private, man-made lake at the Lake Las Vegas residential, golf and resort master planned community in Henderson. The collegiate, club, high school and Olympic sport was introduced in the state last year with the formation of the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club and Las Vegas Scorpions men’s and women’s rowing program at Nevada State College.

Hosted by the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club, the event is free to attend and will feature top and up-and-coming West Coast programs in dual sprint 2,000-meter races in varsity, junior varsity and novice eight-person and four-person categories. In addition to Nevada State College, participating men’s teams are from Oregon State, University of California, Santa Barbara and San Diego State University, and two of the top-ranked NCAA women’s teams from the University of Washington (#5) and University of Southern California (#14).

Races will be 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 4, and 9 a.m.to 10 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 5. Visit www.llvrc.org for the final schedule.

“We are so excited to bring rowing – or crew – and the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational to the state and Southern Nevada,” said Jim Andersen, regatta organizer and coach of the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club and Nevada State College teams. “This event presents a wonderful opportunity for the public to view and learn about this fast-growing sport at a great venue, and for our men’s and women’s teams to compete with high caliber teams, particularly at this stage of the program’s development.”

Andersen, who has coached multiple national championship club teams with former students competing on successful college and Olympic teams, said the Lake Las Vegas lake and MonteLago Village provide an ideal venue and backdrop for rowing competitions. “The design and size of the lake, viewing areas and Southern Nevada weather conditions provide perfect racing conditions with flat water, multiple spectator viewing opportunities in and around MonteLago Village that are close to the action and finish line, and length and width that can accommodate up to eight lanes and a 2,000-meter course.”

In addition to the Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club, the Lake Las Vegas Collegiate Invitational is supported by the Lake Las Vegas community; Raintree Investment Corp., developer of the master plan; and Nevada State College.

For more information, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, visit www.llvrc.org or contact Jim Andersen at Jim@LLVRC.org or 415-309-9421.

The Lake Las Vegas master plan is located in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.

About Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club

The Lake Las Vegas Rowing Club was established to promote the sport of amateur rowing and educate and train residents – particularly youth – throughout the Las Vegas Valley. The LLVRC was founded by nine local ex-rowers and community leaders with a passion for the sport. It has filed to be a 501(c) (3) nonprofit corporation. The LLVRC works closely with and is supported by the Lake Las Vegas Master Association, Lake Las Vegas Marina and Nevada State College. For information, visit www.llvrc.org.

