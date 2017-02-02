Evening of Hope, A Culinary Experience for Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada

Selections from top Las Vegas restaurants, beautiful and heart-warming children’s art, great silent and live auction prizes, and good friends combine to shine the spotlight on helping children and families affected by cancer. An Evening of Hope will be Friday, March 3 at 6:30 p.m., overlooking the city in the Worldview venue on the 16th Floor, Building B at the World Market Center, located at 475 S. Grand Central Pkwy.

The epicurean-style experience and cocktail reception fundraiser will raise money for the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada. The nonprofit provides quality of life programs, emotional support and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer in Southern Nevada.

The Evening of Hope features complimentary cocktails, wine and select menu items and creations from local restaurants and specialty food providers. To date, participants include: Anise Tapas, Capital Grille, Honey Salt, Cut and Taste, Del Frisco’s Steak House, Dom DeMarco’s Pizzeria, DW Bistro, Hash House A Go Go, Paymon’s Mediterranean Grill, Popcornopolis, Sprinkles Cupcakes, and Ragin’ Cajun Cookin’ featured on “MasterChef”. Beverage partners are Breakthru Beverage, Ellis Island Casino & Brewery and Back Bar USA.

New this year, featured artist Kitos Lucero collaborated with 3-year-old King Magana, a cancer survivor, Candlelighters beneficiary and Evening of Hope honoree, to create a graffiti masterpiece for the live auction. There also will be a Children’s Art Gallery featuring photography and modern art for sale created by Magana and other Candlelighters beneficiaries, from toddlers to 21-year-olds.

Each year, Candlelighters recognizes one or more of its beneficiaries with Shine Awards for their courage, strength and spirit in fighting childhood cancer and other companies and individuals for their contribution and support in fighting the disease and efforts to further the Candlelighters mission.

The 2017 Childhood Cancer Survivor Award will be presented to Magana. In early 2016, he was diagnosed with Retinoblastoma, cancer of the eye. Immediately after diagnosis, he underwent intensive chemotherapy which led him to eventually lose his right eye. Fortunately, Magana was very responsive to treatment and is now in a maintenance regimen). He will continue to have monthly out-of-state check-ups to monitor his progress. Magana has shown tremendous resilience and will not let cancer get in his way. He loves to play with his siblings, action figures and art.

Other Shine Award honorees include: Rhona Myers, Volunteer of the Year; Mark Lindsey, The Revolution FMO, Philanthropist of the Year; and Desert Cab, Medical Hero of the Year.

Evening of Hope tickets are available now for $75 per person. A limited number of VIP tickets also can be purchased for $150 per person and include a special section with a private bar and passed hors d’oeuvres. For more information, tickets or sponsorship opportunities, visit http://candlelightersnv.org/events/evening-of-hope-3/ or contact Kelly Webb at 702-737-1919 or kwebb@candlelightersnv.org.

To make Evening of Hope possible, Candlelighters has partnered with local businesses for monetary, in-kind and other support. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and Cure 4 the Kids are the Hope Partners; and Strength Partners are Colliers International, Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Links for Life Foundation, Purdue Marion & Associates, Southwest Gas Corporation and World Market Center. Shining Star Partners are, Cragin & Pike Insurance and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

About Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada is the first and oldest nonprofit organization in Nevada serving children, from birth to 21 years old, and families coping with childhood cancer. Its mission is to provide emotional support, quality of life programs, and financial assistance for children and their families affected by childhood cancer. Since its establishment 37 years ago, Candlelighters has helped thousands of families, and now serves 200 families each month and as many as 600 children (diagnosed child and sibling combined) per year. For information, visit www.candlelightersnv.org.

