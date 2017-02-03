Earn a College Degree in Downtown Las Vegas via CSN’s Lunch & Learn Program

Admissions and academic experts will help students get started at orientation sessions

LAS VEGAS – The College of Southern Nevada will hold two orientation sessions in February for its Lunch & Learn program, which allows students to take college courses and earn their degree in downtown Las Vegas over lunch and in the evening.

College admissions staff, counselors, and academic professionals will be on hand at the orientation sessions to help get students started.

The orientation sessions will be held from 11:30 to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23 on the third floor of Las Vegas City Hall, where CSN has operated a center in partnership with the city for several years now.

The Lunch and Learn program will offer hybrid courses, meaning they will be a combination of in-person classes and online components. The sequence will ultimately lead to an associate degree in business. Classes start March 20 and run through May 14.

For more information about CSN and its Lunch and Learn program, visit www.csn.edu.