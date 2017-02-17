Digital Media Specialist Monica Thompson Joins Noble Studios’ Strategic Services Team

At Noble Studios, Digital Media Specialist Monica Thompson will work with a diverse range of clients, helping them to achieve their goals of reaching a wider audience. With extensive professional experience in SEO, SEM and inbound marketing, she understands what it takes to make a lasting impression that ultimately leads to web conversions.

Prior to joining Noble, Thompson was the Digital Engagement Manger at the City of Reno where she developed strategic, multi-faceted marketing projects for both traditional and digital communication channels.

Over the course of her career, Thompson has created and implemented several award-winning digital marketing campaigns, including the #ThinkReno campaign, which was recognized by the What’s Next Awards for citizen engagement.

A northern Nevada native, Thompson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Newcastle, Australia and a Master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.