Digital Media Specialist Monica Thompson Joins Noble Studios’ Strategic Services Team

With extensive professional experience in SEO, SEM and inbound marketing, she understands what it takes to make a lasting impression that ultimately leads to web conversions.

Prior to joining Noble, Thompson was the Digital Engagement Manger at the City of Reno where she developed strategic, multi-faceted marketing projects for both traditional and digital communication channels.

Over the course of her career, Thompson has created and implemented several award-winning digital marketing campaigns, including the #ThinkReno campaign, which was recognized by the What’s Next Awards for citizen engagement.

A northern Nevada native, Thompson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Sociology from the University of Newcastle, Australia and a Master’s degree in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno.

