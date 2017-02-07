Dickson Realty Receives Prestigious Website Quality Certification from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Reno – Dickson Realty, a market leader in Reno-Sparks-Lake Tahoe real estate, has been awarded the Website Quality Certification (WQC) from Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global community of more than 550 high quality independent real estate firms in over 60 countries. The certification was presented in recognition of excellence in website design, content and functionality.

Dickson Realty’s website, dicksonrealty.com, received high marks in a variety of critical areas relating to website performance, including usability, design, content, interactivity, customer service and mobile responsiveness. The evaluation was conducted by Virtual Results, LLC, a real estate internet and social marketing firm selected by Leading Real Estate Companies of the World to review the websites of participating members.

The specific measurements for the WQC are updated each year to reflect the most current online marketing strategies, as well as evolving consumer preferences. Companies must be re-certified every two years to maintain the certification.

“The 140 companies that earned the WQC this year have created websites that engage consumers with thoughtful design, rich local content and up-to-date information on homes in the local market and around the world. We are pleased to recognize them for giving consumers a superior online experience and supporting that with exceptional customer support,” said Leading Real Estate Companies of the World President/CEO Pam O’Connor.

“In today’s fast-paced, technology-driven real estate environment, it is more important than ever to deliver quality content to our consumers,” said Nancy Fennell, president. “We put great thought into our website design and functionality to make it a stellar experience for our clients, partners and prospects. We are proud of this recognition.”

As a member of LeadingRE, Dickson Realty provides a quality real estate experience, global marketing reach and access to top real estate professionals in any market.

About Dickson Realty

Dickson Realty has offices in Caughlin Ranch, Downtown Reno, Sparks, Somersett, Damonte Ranch and Montrêux in Reno/Sparks, Nev., as well as Graeagle, Donner Lake and Truckee, Calif. Dickson Realty is the market leader and has been in business since 1973. For more information, visit dicksonrealty.com.