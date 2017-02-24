Dickson Realty Convenes at Real Estate Summit

Top Honors Awarded to Outstanding Dickson Realty Representatives

Reno – More than 170 Dickson Realty REALTORS and staff gathered for its annual Real Estate Summit on February 16, 2017 in a dynamic and timely meeting on leading real estate data and trends.

Craig Cheatham, president and CEO of The Realty Alliance, an invitation-only network of the largest, full-service real estate firms in North America, delivered a powerful address on Upstream, A Broker-Owned, Broker-Managed Project for the Benefit of Our Industry, a software solution to help brokers manage data more effectively. The Realty Alliance lobbies for homeowner rights and issues on Capitol Hill. Cheatham also spoke on opportunities, challenges and topics to watch for.

Brian Bonnenfant, project manager for the Center for Regional Studies, University of Nevada School of Business, provided data and updates on the New Housing Outlook in the Reno-Sparks area and how factors such as housing prices, employment and construction are impacting the housing market.

Mike Kazmierski, president and CEO of the Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) delivered an update on economic development in the region with data on new business relocation to the area, workforce development and the pulse on local startup growth.

“It is critical that our team of REALTORS stay on the leading edge of data and information to continue to serve as expert resources to our consumers,” said Nancy Fennell, president of Dickson Realty. “As a data-driven organization, information sharing is the backbone of how we do business.”

Dickson Realty recognized and honored outstanding individuals for their contributions to the company. Awards for 2016 were provided in the following categories:

Top Producers:

Dave Hughes

Joe Wieczorek

Lori Welsh

Dinny Evans

Diana Renfroe

Rookies of the Year:

Allyson Edgington

Tim O’Brien

Rising Stars:

Kathy Leggett

Devin Scruggs

Robert Gales

Positive Social Impact Award:

Brock Marquez

Industry Excellence Award:

Amy Shocket

Employee of the Year Award:

Andrew Reel

“We are incredibly proud of our team and their work to make Dickson Realty a market leader,” said Fennell. “We congratulate all of our team members for their hard work, dedication and desire to continuously learn and stay on top of market data and trends.”

