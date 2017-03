Reno – Dickson Commercial Group is pleased to announce the recent expansion of local restaurant chain, Burger Me, into the South Reno Market.

The company leased 2,446 sq. ft., retail space at the Summit Sierra mall, which adds to their locations in Northwest Reno and Truckee, Calif. Burger Me also has a gourmet burger truck specializing in event catering, business lunches, private parties and Reno’s summer attraction, Food Truck Friday.