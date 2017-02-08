DC Building Group Names Gary Siroky as Chief Operating Officer

LAS VEGAS – Las Vegas-based DC Building Group announced the hiring of longtime industry professional Gary Siroky as the company’s Chief Operating Officer. In this new position, Siroky will be responsible for DC Building Group’s business operations, client relations, and strategic planning and implementation.

Siroky brings more than 28 years of experience in operational management, accounting, finance, estimating, project procurement, budgeting, reporting, employee development, and client relations to the position.

Throughout his career, Siroky has served in all areas of project and corporate operations, including as vice president and president for large, national general contracting firms. Siroky has been the recipient of dozens of industry awards and is a member of many professional organizations that help support and advance the construction profession. Based on his active involvement in charitable, leadership, and trade-related organizations, Siroky has been influential in the growth of the Las Vegas valley and remains in the forefront of current economic-construction trends. Siroky holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the University of Arizona.

We are proud to have a professional of Gary’s caliber join our team,” said DC Building Group CEO Shawn Danoski. “He brings with him decades of experience, and his stellar reputation in the industry precedes him. We could not be happier to have him on board.”

About DC Building Group

DC Building Group is a general contracting firm with a mission to provide opportunities and enhance the lives of its team and the communities it serves. DCBG was founded in 2001, and since its inception has conducted business with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The firm offers personal service in an honest and open environment, resulting in more than just enhancing its customers’ bottom line. With a diverse group of construction leaders and professionals, DC Building Group is licensed, insured, and experienced in a wide variety of construction and delivery methods. The team builds client projects with quality, ahead of schedule, and on budget, while continually finding the most cost effective and efficient practices. Its services are tailored to meet clients’ needs with a results driven approach. DCBG has the capabilities and experience of a large firm and the intimacy of a mid-size firm to achieve success for the team. DCBG is licensed in numerous states across the country with a focus on the Western U.S. It has become one of the largest, locally owned general contracting firms in Las Vegas with a portfolio that includes office, medical, industrial, hospitality, retail, restaurant, religious, non-profit, aviation, educations, and public works. Information can be accessed at www.BuildWithDCBG.com.

