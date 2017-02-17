DC Building Group Completes Cracker Barrel in North Las Vegas

Las Vegas – Shawn Danoski, CEO of Las Vegas-based DC Building Group, announced that the general contractor has completed the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in North Las Vegas. Located at 2815 E. Craig Road, this is the second Cracker Barrel to open its doors in the Las Vegas valley. The popular restaurant is well known for serving up delicious American comfort food to its guests.

The 10,396-square foot restaurant and country store features nostalgic components including a fireplace, rocking chairs, checker games, and an antique porch. The old-fashioned elements are off-set by an exquisite kitchen with modern, high-tech equipment. The Cracker Barrel was on an accelerated schedule with team leaders managing asphalt, landscape, concrete, signage, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing while coordinating logistics and installation of the renowned rustic décor.

“We are honored to have constructed one of the most recent and popular restaurants in our community,” said Danoski. “We are grateful to be a part of Southern Nevada’s expanding landscape in the restaurant industry.”

DC Building Group has been involved with many other restaurant projects in Las Vegas, including: Maggiano’s Little Italy at Downtown Summerlin; Buffalo Wild Wings at Miracle Mile Shops; and Guy Fieri’s El Burro Borracho at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino.

About DC Building Group

DC Building Group is a general contracting firm with a mission to provide opportunities and enhance the lives of its team and the communities it serves. DCBG was founded in 2001, and since its inception has conducted business with the highest degree of professionalism and integrity with a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The firm offers personal service in an honest and open environment, resulting in more than just enhancing the customers’ bottom line. With a diverse group of construction leaders and professionals, DCBG is licensed, insured, and experienced in a wide variety of construction and delivery methods. The firm’s team builds each project with quality, ahead of schedule, and on budget, while continually finding the most cost effective and efficient practices. The firm tailors its services to meet client needs with a results-driven approach. DCBG has the capabilities and experience of a large firm and the intimacy of a mid-size firm to achieve success for the team. DCBG is licensed in numerous states across the country with a focus on the Western U.S. It has become one of the largest, locally owned general contracting firms in Las Vegas with a portfolio that includes office, medical, industrial, hospitality, retail, restaurant, religious, non-profit, aviation, education, and public works. Information can be accessed at www.BuildWithDCBG.com.

