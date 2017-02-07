Colliers International – Las Vegas Welcomes Senior Associate Alexia Crowley

Colliers International – Las Vegas is proud to welcome Alexia Crowley, CCIM, LEED GA as a Senior Associate in the Medical Office/Healthcare Properties division.

Ms. Crowley began her commercial real estate career in 2000 as a Marketing Researcher for Restrepo Consulting Group (RCG) where she collected information to formulate growth patterns and analyzed vacancy rates throughout the Las Vegas Valley. Ms. Crowley also spent 12 years with the Reiss Corporation, successfully assisting investors in purchasing land for future resale, while also coordinating and analyzing market data for investment packages and specialized tenant representation.

Ms. Crowley is a graduate from the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a focus in Marketing. Ms. Crowley is a LEED Green Associate, and earned a CCIM designation in October of 2016.

Ms. Crowley is President Elect of the Clark County Medical Society Alliance, and Chair of the 2017 Fashion Show committee. Additionally, she’s a member of Las Vegas HEALS and the Henderson Chamber of Commerce.

Ms. Crowley comes to Colliers International – Las Vegas from another local firm, where she specialized in medical and professional office sales and leasing.

For more information about Alexia Crowley, please visit www.colliers.com/alexia.crowley.