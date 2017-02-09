Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Henderson Chamber to Equip Businesses with Fraud Prevention Tactics

Henderson Chamber to Equip Businesses with Fraud Prevention Tactics

By Leave a Comment

HENDERSON – Michael Moder of Western Alliance Bank will present “Financial Fraud: Schemes and Prevention” from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2 at the Henderson Business Resource Center (in the Wells Fargo building), 112 S. Water St. near West Pacific Avenue in downtown Henderson. The event is part of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Roadmap to Success workshop series.

The workshop will cover the latest financial fraud schemes, including internet scams. Participants will learn steps to prevent exposure and protect their business from loss.

Moder is the vice president/security and fraud manager for Western Alliance Bank. A graduate of Arizona State University, he developed his interest in banking while working as a teller during college. His 14 years of experience in banking and information security includes investigating fraud, money laundering and data breaches. Moder is a member of the International Association of Financial Crime Investigators and is a Certified Fraud Examiner (CFE).

The workshop is open to all chamber members and the public. There is no cost for Henderson Chamber members. Registration for non-members is $25. An additional $10 will be charged for walk-in attendees. To reserve a space, register at www.hendersonchamber.com by Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The City of Henderson and Nevada State Treasurer's Office are sponsors for the event.

The Roadmap to Success workshop series covers all aspects of business critical for business owners to understand and properly execute to stay afloat, especially when times are tough. It is comprised of 16 workshops covering topics including finance, human resources, law, marketing, operations, sales and technology.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a non-profit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Business Resource Center or the Roadmap to Success Series, visit www.hendersonchamber.com or follow on social media #hendersonchamber.

Recent Issues

February 2017
January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Philanthropy
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom