B&P Brings On Three New Clients

LAS VEGAS – B&P Advertising, Media and Public Relations is pleased to welcome three new public relations clients this month, including two non-profit organizations and a law firm.

The Las Vegas-based agency is handling public and media relations for HomeAid Southern Nevada, which is the charitable arm of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association (SNHBA). The nonprofit is focused on building new lives for Southern Nevada’s homeless through housing and community outreach, such as shelter build projects and special events.

B&P now provides public and media relations for Project Sunshine Nevada, formerly known as the Torino Foundation, which offers recreational, educational and social experiences as well as support services for children with life-threatening illnesses and children with special needs.

Additionally, B&P will represent the law firm of Sylvester & Polednak, Ltd., in public and media relations. The law firm specializes in creditor rights in bankruptcy, commercial litigation and transactions, and all areas of civil litigation, eminent domain and commercial leasing.

B&P President Chuck Johnston said the agency is “honored to work alongside these organization, each of which have a longstanding record of working to make Southern Nevada a better place.”

