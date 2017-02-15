Attorney Julie A. Funai Joins Lipson Neilson’s Las Vegas Office

The law firm of Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. announced that attorney Julie A. Funai has joined the firm’s Las Vegas office as an associate. Ms. Funai has a wide range of experience in civil litigation, transactions, mediation and arbitration. She served as general counsel as well as with prestigious law firms in the Las Vegas area.

Ms. Funai received a B.S. in Business Administration with a specialization in Marketing from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and a J.D. from St. Mary’s University, School of Law in San Antonio, Texas.

Founded in 1985, Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. has offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Bloomfield Hills. The firm is widely known for its excellence in the professional liability lines, offering invaluable insight and experience to its clients across all industries. The firm represents clients in Nevada, across the USA and around the world. You can learn more at www.lipsonneilson.com.

Contact: Joe Garin – Managing Partner of the Lipson Neilson Las Vegas office.

Phone: 702-382-1500

Email: JGarin@lipsonneilson.com