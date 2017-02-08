Attorney Amber Williams Joins Lipson Neilson’s Las Vegas Office

The law firm of Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. announced that attorney Amber Williams has joined the firm’s Las Vegas office as an associate. Ms. Williams’ practice focuses primarily in the areas of insurance defense, commercial litigation, and construction law. She also has experience in the areas of family law, trusts, estate and probate law, and personal injury law.

Ms. Williams graduated cum laude from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas with a B.S. in Economics and a B.S. in Business Management. She received a J.D. from the Arizona Summit School of Law in Phoenix, Arizona. While in law school, Ms. Williams was a member of Arizona Summit moot court team and participated in three national moot court competitions, winning a best brief award in two of the competitions.

Admitted to practice law in Nevada, Ms. Williams previously worked for several civil litigation firms in Nevada.

Founded in 1985, Lipson, Neilson, Cole, Seltzer, Garin, P.C. has offices in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Bloomfield Hills. The firm is widely known for its excellence in the professional liability lines, offering invaluable insight and experience to its clients across all industries. The firm represents clients in Nevada, across the USA and around the world. You can learn more at www.lipsonneilson.com.

Contact: Joe Garin – Managing Partner, Lipson Neilson Las Vegas office.

Phone: 702-382-1500

Email: JGarin@lipsonneilson.comt