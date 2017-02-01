Around the State: February 2017

Las Vegas Breaks Tourism Record

According to data compiled by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas has broken the city’s all-time record of visitation growth with 42.9 million visitors in 2016. This is the third consecutive record-breaking year with 2015 seeing 42.3 million visitors. In addition, convention attendance also broke records in 2016 with 6.3 million business travelers during the year. Tourism generates almost $52 billion annually in Southern Nevada.

Promo-Direct, a promotional product company based in Henderson, has received top honors for the third consecutive year. TopTenReviews, a rating and reviews firm that helps consumers choose software, business services and electronic products, ranked the local company at the top of its list of promotional firm. Promo-Direct received a rating of 9.83 out of 10 possible points, achieving the Gold Award. The recognition seeks to acknowledge companies that excel within their industries.

CCSD Schools Named Title 1 Distinguished Schools

Two Clark County School District Schools (CCSD) have been named as National Title 1 Distinguished Schools by the National Title 1 Association. The Sandra L. Thompson Elementary School and the Walter Bracken STEAM Academy were chosen for their educational advances in closing the achievement gap between student groups and excellence in serving special populations of students, respectively.

Northern Nevada Explores Mobility Technologies

A coalition of partners has launched a “living lab” in Reno, Sparks and Carson City called Intelligent Mobility. The project will explore solutions for safe, clean and efficient transportation with public transportation as the initial, primary focus. The University of Nevada, Reno is researching advanced autonomous systems, computer sciences, synchronized mobility robotics and civil engineering. Partners on the project include the Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County and their electric buses manufactured by Proterra as well as the Governor’s Office for Economic Development, the cities of Reno, Sparks and Carson City and the Nevada Department of Transportation, among others.