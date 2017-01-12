Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Workforce Connections to host Business Engagement Panel on Cyber Security on January 18, 2017

Workforce Connections to host Business Engagement Panel on Cyber Security on January 18, 2017

By Leave a Comment

Workforce Connections is hosting a special Business Engagement Panel focusing on cyber security trends on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.Workforce Connections is hosting a special Business Engagement Panel focusing on cyber security trends on Wednesday, January 18, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the RedFlint Experience Center, 300 S. 4th St., #180, Las Vegas, NV 89101.

Most experts expect to see continued growth in mobile malware and security breaches, especially in the healthcare and financial industries.

Workforce Connections’ Business Engagement Panel is comprised of key employers who are members of the Business Engagement Compact.  Panel members have decision-making and hiring authority in local businesses. They deliver “real time” and locally relevant workforce intelligence. The information is used to improve service delivery within the One-Stop Delivery System (OSDS) and to align training resources through management of the Eligible Training Provider List (ETPL).

Event Details:

 What:

Business Engagement Panel - Special Meeting on cyber security

When:

Wednesday, January 18, 2017

 Time:

8:30 - 10:30 am

Where:

RedFlint Experience Center, 300 S 4th St., #180, Las Vegas, NV 89101

To register, please click the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/business-engagement-panel-january-18-2017-tickets-30340779087

About Workforce Connections

Workforce Connections’ mission is to connect employers to a ready workforce. The passing of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) provides opportunity for reforms to ensure the One-Stop Delivery System (also known as the American Job Center System) is job-driven, responding to the needs of employers and preparing workers for jobs that are available now and in the future. For more information, visit: www.nvworkforceconnections.org.

Recent Issues

January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom