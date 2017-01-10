With Overdose Death Rates on the Rise Westcare Expands Services Offering Over 180 Programs Nationwide

LAS VEGAS – The American addiction epidemic has never been more at the forefront of national attention, and according to data recently released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the problem continues to worsen. To address the growing epidemic, WestCare continues to expanded services nationwide.

“This crisis is decimating families and entire communities," said Richard Steinberg, President and CEO of WestCare. "Addiction is a preventable and treatable disease. With adequate resources we can address this devastating illness and help individuals, families, and communities begin to heal."

With over 180 programs in 18 states, three U.S. Territories and Palau, WestCare is helping thousands of individuals annually and will continue to grow based upon the need. During the 2016/2017 Fiscal Year, WestCare received funding and had opportunities for program expansion across the globe including:

In California, WestCare expanded corrections-based substance use disorder treatment services in four new geographic services areas.

As part of a federally-funded demonstration pilot project, WestCare Nevada was selected as a providers to work collaboratively to establish Nevada’s first Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic models.

Adult Drug Treatment Courts were newly established in Nevada and Florida to provide specialty court services to offenders with a substance use disorder.

Tennessee received Bureau of Justice Assistance funding to establish drug court services in Morgan County.

Program expansion to serve more youth at the Georgia Youth Academy (addiction recovery services for boys 14-17)

Operations in Puerto Rico began in 2016, and have expanded and enhanced opportunities for emergency and permanent housing in addition to recovery services and support.

“As overdose rates continue to soar, those who seek our services are in dire need of help,” said Robert Neri, Chief Program and Services Officer for WestCare. “For some people we are their only lifeline.”

About WestCare

Founded in 1973 in Las Vegas with the goal of “uplifting the human spirit,” WestCare provides a broad spectrum of behavioral health and human services programs for substance use and mental health disorders, homelessness, domestic violence, prisoner re-entry, and HIV/AIDS, that includes: outpatient and residential programs; services for women with children; services for veterans; education/prevention programs; emergency shelters and transitional living; and community triage centers. The nonprofit’s trauma-informed, person-centered continuum of care spans 18 states, three U.S. territories, and the Republic of Palau and is recognized for clinical excellence, coordinated access, and collaborative innovation. For more information, visit westcare.com.

