WGU Nevada Announces New Scholarship Program for Southern Nevada Cybersecurity Alliance Members

Online, competency-based university to award two $10,000 scholarships

LAS VEGAS — In a joint effort to help develop Southern Nevada’s IT and cybersecurity workforce, the nonprofit, online WGU Nevada is launching a new scholarship program in partnership with the Southern Nevada Cybersecurity Alliance (SNCA). Members of the group who are interested in enrolling in any of the undergraduate and postgraduate degree programs under WGU’s College of Information Technology can apply for one of two $10,000 scholarships available through the partnership.

“The demand for talented, competent IT professionals is tremendous and continues to grow,” said Dr. Spencer Stewart, chancellor of WGU Nevada.

“Partnerships with organizations such as SNCA help us prepare those who are on the ground working in this industry with the latest IT skills, knowledge, and certifications the industry requires.”

Applications are now being accepted for the Cybersecurity Alliance Scholarship, which will allow for $2,500 per six-month term, up to four terms. In addition, the $65 university application fee will be waived for those applying for the scholarship at http://www.wgu.edu/tuition_financial_aid/scholarships/snca by March 15, 2017.

“SNCA is committed to providing corporate funded educational opportunities for those seeking to advance in the field of cybersecurity, and actively promotes the development and advancement of women in STEM related fields,” said Jonathan Davies, president of Southern Nevada Cybersecurity Alliance. “Our partnership with WGU Nevada provides a unique opportunity for our members to further their educational goals in a rapidly growing area.”

To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted into one of WGU Nevada’s undergraduate and post graduate IT degree programs, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU scholarship counselor. Recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial need, and readiness for online study at WGU Nevada.

WGU Nevada uses an innovative approach called competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Competency-based education is a good fit for working business professionals because it allows them to study and learn at their own pace and advance as soon as they have mastered course materials. Students have 24/7 access to their course materials, and faculty members provide one-on-one support. Terms are six months long, and students pay a flat rate of $3,000 per term for most programs, regardless of the number of courses completed. Because WGU Nevada programs are self-paced, many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing their degree sooner, which saves them both time and money. As a result, the average time to complete a bachelor's degree at WGU Nevada is less than three years.

About Southern Nevada Cybersecurity Alliance

The mission of the Southern Nevada Cybersecurity Alliance is to coordinate a volunteer service of cybersecurity professionals, whom in the event of an imminent, or perceived threat to the critical infrastructure of the cities of Las Vegas, North Las Vegas and Henderson, may be called upon to provide expert opinion, consultation and service, at no cost to the city. For more information, please visit www.snca.us.

About WGU Nevada

WGU Nevada is an online, nonprofit, competency-based university established to expand Nevadans’ access to higher education throughout the state. Formed through a partnership between the state of Nevada and nationally recognized Western Governors University, WGU Nevada is open to all qualified Nevada residents. The university offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the high-demand career fields of business, K–12 teacher education, information technology, and health professions, including nursing.

Degrees are granted under the accreditation of Western Governors University, which is accredited through the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU). WGU’s Teachers College programs are accredited by the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education (NCATE), and its nursing programs are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE)*.

In addition to WGU Nevada, there are five other WGU state-based, state-endorsed universities: WGU Indiana, established in June 2010; WGU Washington, established in April 2011; WGU Texas, established in August 2011; WGU Missouri, established in February 2013; and WGU Tennessee, established in July 2013. For more information, visit the WGU Nevada website, www.nevada.wgu.edu, or call 877-214-7005.

*Western Governors University offers nursing programs that are accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (One Dupont Circle, NW, Suite 5380, Washington, DC 20036, 202-877-6791).

