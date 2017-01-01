Welcome to Nevada: January 2017







0 shares

Amazon

A new fulfillment center is under construction in North Las Vegas expanding Amazon’s presence in Southern Nevada. The company plans to open the facility by the summer of 2017 which will be operated by Amazon.com.kycd LLC, a subsidiary of Amazon.com. Plans for the new center include the hiring of 1,000 employees within the first few months with an average hourly wage of $14.64 and a total capital investment of approximately $34 million.

Capstak

This web-based market network for commercial real estate has chosen Reno for its corporate headquarters. In addition to building the company’s employee base in the area, Capstak has also exclusively launched its pilot product locally. First year plans for the organization include hiring for 25 positions with the intention to bring more than 100 jobs to the local economy moving forward. The company will begin expanding its services nationally in 2017.

The Honest Company, Inc.

A consumer goods organization, The Honest Company, Inc. plans to open a large warehouse and distribution center in North Las Vegas. Operations will begin with the creation of 425 jobs with an average hourly wage of $13.87. The company is expected to make a total capital investment of just over $9.4 million in Southern Nevada. The organization’s mission is to provide non-toxic and organic household products targeting the eco-friendly family market across the United States and Canada.