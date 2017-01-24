Sandra Douglass Morgan of AT&T Nevada Appointed to JAG Nevada Board of Directors

LAS VEGAS — Jobs for Nevada’s Graduates (JAG Nevada), a statewide high school dropout prevention and work preparation program, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sandra Douglass Morgan to its Board of Directors. Morgan is the Director of External Affairs for Las Vegas and southern Nevada for AT&T Nevada.

JAG Nevada’s program is a highly effective, data-driven model that raises graduation rates and prepares participants for college and careers by honing their work-readiness skills. JAG students graduate at higher rates than their peers and are exceptionally prepared with a toolbox of workplace skills that lead to success at work, in post-secondary education and/or the military. JAG Nevada was launched by Governor Brian Sandoval, in bipartisan partnership with the Nevada State Legislature, to help increase Nevada’s high school graduation rates.

“I’m proud to serve on the board of an organization with missions and goals that align with the company I represent, AT&T,” Morgan, said. “At AT&T we’ve made it our goal to invest resources, develop initiatives and collaborate with our community partners to increase the number of Americans with high-quality, post-secondary degrees or credentials. We’re proud to continue to invest of our time and resources into today’s youth right here in Nevada to help them reach their goals.”

A native of Las Vegas, Morgan most recently served as the City Attorney and part of the executive management team for the City of North Las Vegas. Prior to her service with the city, she served as a litigation attorney for one of the world’s largest gaming corporations.

Morgan has consistently served the southern Nevada community through active membership and leadership positions in both professional and service organizations. Morgan received the “Women in Business and Politics” award from the Urban Chamber of Commerce in 2015 along with the “Ladies of Distinction Award” in 2013 from Olive Crest, a non-profit organization dedicated to assisting abused and neglected children. She received Nevada Business Magazine’s “Legal Elite Top 10 Government Attorneys” in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 and was also honored as the National Bar Association’s “Nation’s Best Advocates 40 under 40” and “Attorney of the Year” by the Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association in 2012.

She earned her Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Nevada, Reno and was awarded a Juris Doctor from the William S. Boyd School of Law at University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

About JAG Nevada

JAG Nevada is a highly effective dropout prevention and work preparation program. Our mission is to ensure our students Graduate Work Ready - through our program, high risk students graduate not only on time, but prepared for life after high school equipped with the practical skills necessary to be successful in the workplace, or to enroll in post-secondary education or the military. Currently serving 2,500 Nevada high school students in 41 high schools in 12 Nevada counties, JAG Nevada was launched by Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval in bipartisan partnership with the Nevada State Legislature to help increase Nevada’s high school graduation rates. For more information, please visit www.jagnv.org.

