Romance Cruise for Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14 on Lake in MonteLago Village

For a unique Valentine’s Day treat, take your sweetheart on the Romance Cruise on the La Contessa Yacht around the 320-acre private lake at the Lake Las Vegas community from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Guests will receive a glass of champagne and chocolate covered strawberries from the Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory. There also will be a photo booth, DJ, dancing and romantic serenades by The Entertainer – Michael Angel.

Romance Cruise tickets are $65 per couple (or $35 per person) and will be available for purchase on Feb. 1 at www.lakelasvegasevents.com and in Seasons Grocery in MonteLago Village. Attendees must be at least 21 years old.

The La Contessa Yacht will sail from the Lake Las Vegas Marina in MonteLago Village, located at 10 Costa di Lago in Henderson just minutes from Galleria Parkway and I-515/U.S. 95 or off Lake Mead Parkway and Lake Las Vegas Parkway. Free parking is available at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa parking garage adjacent to MonteLago Village.

For other Valentine’s Day options, the Lake Las Vegas master planned community offers a unique environment and beautiful setting with lakeside dining and other restaurants in MonteLago Village and dining, overnight stay and spa opportunities at both the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa and Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort & Spa. For information, visit www.lakelasvegas.com.