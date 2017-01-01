Red Report: January 2017

E
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 501 S. 10th St., 89101
BUYER Ambleside Properties LLP
SELLER T.H. Steele
DETAILS 44 units; $32,727 per unit
APN 139-34-811-006
SELLER’S REP Michael R. LaBar and Michael L. Shaffner of Marcus & Millichap
H
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 210 N. Boulder Hwy., Bldg. F, 89015
BUYER Southpoint Apartment, Inc.
SELLER WPI-Lake Boulder, LLC
DETAILS 9,557 SF; $1,220,000
APN 179-07-811-002
SELLER’S REP Christopher LoBello of Colliers International
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 1176 Center Point Dr., 89074
BUYER Robert and Deanna Glasgow
SELLER ABG Marketing Unlimited, LLC
DETAILS 6,100 SF; $694,000
APN 178-15-512-006
SELLER’S REP Leo Biedermann of Cushman & Wakefield | Commerce
NW
Project, Multi-Family
ADDRESS NEC of Dorrell Ln. & Tee Pee Ln., 89149
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Adaven Homes, LLC
DETAILS Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have broken ground on Dorrell Heights, a 25 single-family home community. The individual homes will range in size from 2,621 to 4,039 square feet with either four or five bedrooms starting in the mid-$300,000s. The retail value of the residential development is expected to exceed $10 million and the sales grand opening is planned for February 2017.
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 2704 N. Tenaya Way, 89128
BUYER Universal Health Realty Income Trust
SELLER Tierra Nevada, LLC
DETAILS 44,894 SF; $15,250,000
APN 138-15-710-013
SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 2724 N. Tenaya Way, 89128
BUYER Leumi B, LLC
SELLER WFO REO 2015-02, LLC
DETAILS 43,580 SF; $4,550,000
APN 138-15-710-011
BUYER’S REP Mark J. Musser of NAI Vegas
SELLER’S REP Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 7460 W. Cheyenne Ave., 89129
BUYER Stanley and Sofia Fong
SELLER Resorts Holdings I, LLC
DETAILS 3,500 SF; $2.2 million
APN 138-10-413-007
BUYER’S REP Dustin Alvino of Marcus & Millichap
SELLER’S REP The Berg Team with Sperry Van Ness
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 9350 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89134
BUYER Lake Webb Plaza, LLC
SELLER Jefferson-Pilot Investments, Inc.
DETAILS 15,143 SF; $1,825,000
APN 138-18-812-004
SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE
S
Sale, Mixed-Use
ADDRESS 2700 Las Vegas Blvd. Ste. 200, 205, 300, 89109
BUYER TAG Las Vegas Boulevard, LLC
SELLER Nevada Investment Partners, LP
DETAILS 29,210 SF; $5,150,000
APN 162-09-616-000
BUYER’S REP Brendan Keating of Logic Commercial Real Estate
SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 2875-2925 E. Patrick Ave. and 6151, 6171 & 6231 McLeod Dr., 89120
BUYER Harsch Investment Properties
SELLER BKM Patrick 102, LLC
DETAILS 223,009 SF; $22,637,849
APN 162-36-310-015, 162-36-204-022
SELLER’S REP Susan Borst, CCIM, SIOR and Dan Doherty, SIOR of Colliers International
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 6325-6375 S. Pecos Dr., 89120
BUYER Harsch Investment Properties
SELLER MJG Investments Fund, LLC
DETAILS 276,301 SF; $11.7 million
APN 162-36-802-028, 162-36-802-029, 162-36-802-035
SELLER’S REP Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker, CCIM of Colliers International
Sale, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 2715 W. Pebble Rd., 89123
BUYER Steppe Bros. Loft 5, LLC
SELLER DK Loft 5, LLC
DETAILS 241 units; $213,693 per unit
APN 177-20-512-000
SELLER’S REP John Cunningham and Charles Steele of JLL
SW
Project, Multi-Family
ADDRESS 9830 W. Tropicana Ave., 89147
CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Nevada General Corp.
DETAILS Construction continues of the Mercer Luxury Apartments in Las Vegas. The four-story complex will offer rooftop terraces, subterranean parking and 175 one and two bedroom apartments, townhouses and penthouses. The $30 million project is slated for completion in early 2017.
Sale, Retail
ADDRESS 5410-5420 Spring Mountain Rd., 89146
BUYER LV SM Investments, LLC
SELLER KELCO, LLC
DETAILS 12,250 SF; $1,950,000
APN 163-13-503-003
SELLER’S REP Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Lease, Retail
ADDRESS 4760 W. Sahara Ave. Ste. 20-21, 89102
TENANT Gema of the Sea, LLC dba Playa Papagayos Restaurant
LANDLORD Sahara 3D, LLC
DETAILS 3,163 DF; $189,780 for 5 years
LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank
Loan, Retail
ADDRESS 3375 S. Fort Apache Rd., 89117
LOAN OFFICER Kyle Nagy of CommCap Advisors
DETAILS The loan of $5,150,000 was arranged for Ft Apache Desert Inn, LLC for a 75,591 square-foot self-storage facility that includes 565 units. It was structured with a 10-year term and 25-year amortization, non-recourse with flexible repayment included.
WC
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 5 Cal Ln., 89431
BUYER HH & RR Properties, LLC
SELLER LNL Properties, LLC
DETAILS 11,416 SF; $750,000
APN 034-300-11
Sale, Office
ADDRESS 950 Industrial Way, 89431
BUYER Mancini Properties, Inc.
SELLER Stenoscribe, Inc.
DETAILS 15,606 SF; $3,490,000
APN 034-404-04
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 523 Vista Blvd., 89434
BUYER District Council 16 N. CA Journeyman & Apprentice Training Trust Fund
SELLER Vision Quest Pacific Ltd.
DETAILS 5,194 SF; $525,000
APN 037-370-06
Sale, Industrial
ADDRESS 301 Golden Lane, 89502
BUYER Bingham Living Trust
SELLER LNL Properties, LLC
DETAILS 10,877 SF; $675,000
APN 012-192-22
Sale, Other
ADDRESS 10 S. Lake St., 89501
BUYER Harrah Automobile Foundation
SELLER City of Reno Redevelopment Agency
DETAILS 77,836 SF; $160,000
APN 011-124-23