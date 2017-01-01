Red Report: January 2017







E

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 501 S. 10th St., 89101

BUYER Ambleside Properties LLP

SELLER T.H. Steele

DETAILS 44 units; $32,727 per unit

APN 139-34-811-006

SELLER’S REP Michael R. LaBar and Michael L. Shaffner of Marcus & Millichap

H

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 210 N. Boulder Hwy., Bldg. F, 89015

BUYER Southpoint Apartment, Inc.

SELLER WPI-Lake Boulder, LLC

DETAILS 9,557 SF; $1,220,000

APN 179-07-811-002

SELLER’S REP Christopher LoBello of Colliers International

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 1176 Center Point Dr., 89074

BUYER Robert and Deanna Glasgow

SELLER ABG Marketing Unlimited, LLC

DETAILS 6,100 SF; $694,000

APN 178-15-512-006

SELLER’S REP Leo Biedermann of Cushman & Wakefield | Commerce

NW

Project, Multi-Family

ADDRESS NEC of Dorrell Ln. & Tee Pee Ln., 89149

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Adaven Homes, LLC

DETAILS Summit Homes of Nevada and Presidio Residential Capital have broken ground on Dorrell Heights, a 25 single-family home community. The individual homes will range in size from 2,621 to 4,039 square feet with either four or five bedrooms starting in the mid-$300,000s. The retail value of the residential development is expected to exceed $10 million and the sales grand opening is planned for February 2017.

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 2704 N. Tenaya Way, 89128

BUYER Universal Health Realty Income Trust

SELLER Tierra Nevada, LLC

DETAILS 44,894 SF; $15,250,000

APN 138-15-710-013

SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 2724 N. Tenaya Way, 89128

BUYER Leumi B, LLC

SELLER WFO REO 2015-02, LLC

DETAILS 43,580 SF; $4,550,000

APN 138-15-710-011

BUYER’S REP Mark J. Musser of NAI Vegas

SELLER’S REP Stacy Scheer, CCIM of Colliers International

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 7460 W. Cheyenne Ave., 89129

BUYER Stanley and Sofia Fong

SELLER Resorts Holdings I, LLC

DETAILS 3,500 SF; $2.2 million

APN 138-10-413-007

BUYER’S REP Dustin Alvino of Marcus & Millichap

SELLER’S REP The Berg Team with Sperry Van Ness

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 9350 W. Lake Mead Blvd., 89134

BUYER Lake Webb Plaza, LLC

SELLER Jefferson-Pilot Investments, Inc.

DETAILS 15,143 SF; $1,825,000

APN 138-18-812-004

SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE

S

Sale, Mixed-Use

ADDRESS 2700 Las Vegas Blvd. Ste. 200, 205, 300, 89109

BUYER TAG Las Vegas Boulevard, LLC

SELLER Nevada Investment Partners, LP

DETAILS 29,210 SF; $5,150,000

APN 162-09-616-000

BUYER’S REP Brendan Keating of Logic Commercial Real Estate

SELLER’S REP Charles Moore and Marlene Fujita-Winkel, CCIM of CBRE

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 2875-2925 E. Patrick Ave. and 6151, 6171 & 6231 McLeod Dr., 89120

BUYER Harsch Investment Properties

SELLER BKM Patrick 102, LLC

DETAILS 223,009 SF; $22,637,849

APN 162-36-310-015, 162-36-204-022

SELLER’S REP Susan Borst, CCIM, SIOR and Dan Doherty, SIOR of Colliers International

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 6325-6375 S. Pecos Dr., 89120

BUYER Harsch Investment Properties

SELLER MJG Investments Fund, LLC

DETAILS 276,301 SF; $11.7 million

APN 162-36-802-028, 162-36-802-029, 162-36-802-035

SELLER’S REP Suzette LaGrange and Kara Walker, CCIM of Colliers International

Sale, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 2715 W. Pebble Rd., 89123

BUYER Steppe Bros. Loft 5, LLC

SELLER DK Loft 5, LLC

DETAILS 241 units; $213,693 per unit

APN 177-20-512-000

SELLER’S REP John Cunningham and Charles Steele of JLL

SW

Project, Multi-Family

ADDRESS 9830 W. Tropicana Ave., 89147

CONTRACTOR OF RECORD Nevada General Corp.

DETAILS Construction continues of the Mercer Luxury Apartments in Las Vegas. The four-story complex will offer rooftop terraces, subterranean parking and 175 one and two bedroom apartments, townhouses and penthouses. The $30 million project is slated for completion in early 2017.

Sale, Retail

ADDRESS 5410-5420 Spring Mountain Rd., 89146

BUYER LV SM Investments, LLC

SELLER KELCO, LLC

DETAILS 12,250 SF; $1,950,000

APN 163-13-503-003

SELLER’S REP Nelson Tressler and Michael Zobrist of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Lease, Retail

ADDRESS 4760 W. Sahara Ave. Ste. 20-21, 89102

TENANT Gema of the Sea, LLC dba Playa Papagayos Restaurant

LANDLORD Sahara 3D, LLC

DETAILS 3,163 DF; $189,780 for 5 years

LANDLORD’S REP Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank

Loan, Retail

ADDRESS 3375 S. Fort Apache Rd., 89117

LOAN OFFICER Kyle Nagy of CommCap Advisors

DETAILS The loan of $5,150,000 was arranged for Ft Apache Desert Inn, LLC for a 75,591 square-foot self-storage facility that includes 565 units. It was structured with a 10-year term and 25-year amortization, non-recourse with flexible repayment included.

WC

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 5 Cal Ln., 89431

BUYER HH & RR Properties, LLC

SELLER LNL Properties, LLC

DETAILS 11,416 SF; $750,000

APN 034-300-11

Sale, Office

ADDRESS 950 Industrial Way, 89431

BUYER Mancini Properties, Inc.

SELLER Stenoscribe, Inc.

DETAILS 15,606 SF; $3,490,000

APN 034-404-04

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 523 Vista Blvd., 89434

BUYER District Council 16 N. CA Journeyman & Apprentice Training Trust Fund

SELLER Vision Quest Pacific Ltd.

DETAILS 5,194 SF; $525,000

APN 037-370-06

Sale, Industrial

ADDRESS 301 Golden Lane, 89502

BUYER Bingham Living Trust

SELLER LNL Properties, LLC

DETAILS 10,877 SF; $675,000

APN 012-192-22

Sale, Other

ADDRESS 10 S. Lake St., 89501

BUYER Harrah Automobile Foundation

SELLER City of Reno Redevelopment Agency

DETAILS 77,836 SF; $160,000

APN 011-124-23