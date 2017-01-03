Rachelle Crupi Promoted to President at Bank of Nevada

LAS VEGAS – Bank of Nevada announced that Rachelle Crupi is promoted to President, Bank of Nevada, effective Jan.1, 2017.

Ms. Crupi is an accomplished banker with more than 30 years of experience in Nevada’s banking landscape. She joined Bank of Nevada in 2003 as a Regional President and early in her tenure opened the bank’s location at Hualapai Way and Charleston Boulevard. Over time, her responsibilities expanded to include all the branches in Bank of Nevada’s western region.

“My development as a banker has been influenced by numerous outstanding individuals who have been at the center of Nevada’s dynamic growth and evolution,” said Crupi. “I have learned that at the heart of building a great bank is building great relationships with customers. I look forward to my ongoing work with Bank of Nevada CEO John Guedry, as we continue the bank’s focus on exceeding the needs and expectations of our clients.”

In her new role, Crupi will oversee branch production and business development, evaluate budgetary and strategic plans, and represent the bank in its engagement with the local community.

“Rachelle is a terrific asset for Bank of Nevada and I am very pleased she will have an even greater leadership role within our organization,” said John Guedry, CEO, Bank of Nevada. “Her strong commitment to Nevada’s growing business community and dedication to civic involvement, along with her many professional capabilities, make her an excellent resource for our region.”

Crupi serves on the board of the Las Vegas Philharmonic, the Nevada Bankers Association and the Nevada State Development Corporation. She was born and raised in Las Vegas and is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and the Pacific Coast Banking School.

Bank of Nevada is a division of Western Alliance Bank, Member FDIC, the go-to bank for business in its growing markets. Founded in 1994, Bank of Nevada offers a full spectrum of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking and online banking products and services, plus superior service to meet the needs of local businesses. With 11 offices in Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas and Mesquite, along with Western Alliance Bank’s robust national platform of specialized financial services, the banking division is a valued partner for Southern Nevada’s business, real estate, professional, municipal and nonprofit communities. Western Alliance Bank is the primary subsidiary of Phoenix-based Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE: WAL), one of the country’s top-performing banking companies. For more information, visit www.bankofnevada.com.