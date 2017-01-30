Noble Studios Issues Call for Entries For 2017 Noble Deeds Donation

Overview of Donation

Could your nonprofit organization have a greater impact on the northern Nevada community with a new website design, strategic plan, SEO and/or content strategy? Well, you may be in luck.

Noble Studios’ community outreach program, Noble Deeds, has issued a call for entry for hundreds of hours’ worth of pro bono digital services. All northern Nevada nonprofits aimed at making a significant impact on the local community are welcomed and encouraged to apply. Applications for all request for services must be received by March 3, 2017.

How to Enter

1. Review the guidelines posted at www.noblestudios.com/noble-deeds

2. Download and complete the Noble Deeds application form.

3. Email your completed form to outreach@noblestudios.com no later than March 3, 2017.

The Noble Deeds panel will review all entries in March and interview the top causes. The selected non-profit will be announced by April 2017.

Eligibility

To be eligible for a donation of services, applicants must be a nonprofit located in northern Nevada. All applicants must also comply with the Noble Deeds’ official guidelines, which is included in the application form.

In the meantime, help us get the word out and share this post with other nonprofits why may be interested in receiving services.