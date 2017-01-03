Niya Rivera has a January Art Installation at ASCAYA

HENDERSON – ASCAYA welcomes Niya Rivera as its artist in residence during the month of January. Rivera’s installation will officially open January 11 from 3-6 p.m. during ASCAYA’s weekly Vino With A View event. Following the opening, the installation will be open for public viewing during ASCAYA office hours through the end of the month.

“We are thrilled to welcome another talented and local artist to showcase their work in our beautiful sales pavilion,” said sales manager Darin Marques. “Our first installation with sculptor Dorit Schwartz was very well received and we look forward to offering many more opportunities for artists to showcase their work in this unique setting.”

Rivera will donate 20 percent of sales from artwork purchased at the opening to a non-profit organization.

Rivera’s installation at ASCAYA will include several abstract pieces in her signature free-flow stylings. “Each piece is a unique experience,” said Rivera. “I love to include acrylics to highlight vibrancy, color and sparkle with all of my work. Some pieces came together relatively effortlessly and some I have been working on for more than a year.”

Rivera said her grandmother Princellar was her biggest influence in her career as an artist. “She passed in 2014 at the age of 81 and said her only regret was that she didn’t pursue her art career,” said Rivera. “I’m happy that I’m fulfilling her legacy and doing what I was meant to be doing.”

The installation will be open for public viewing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily from January 12-31. Rivera’s artwork will be available for purchase with prices starting at $1,500. For more information, visit www.ascaya.com.

About ASCAYA

Nestled into the desert landscape, ASCAYA is a collection of 313 estate plots that will boast Southern Nevada’s most coveted and opulent housing development. ASCAYA is located nine miles south of the Las Vegas Strip on the McCullough Range in Henderson, Nevada. It rises nearly 1,000 feet above the Las Vegas Valley and features breathtaking views of the city and surrounding mountains.

