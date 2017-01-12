Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Works Out Another Lease at Mall at Grand Canyon

Crossqueens Fitness, LLC dba Orangetheory Fitness leased 3,290 square feet of retail space at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Dr, Ste 109, from E-Grand Ventures, LLC. NGKF has currently leased out 90% of the shopping center leaving only 2 spots available. Total consideration was $366,808.32. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the lessor in the transaction.
