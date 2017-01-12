Nevada Business Magazine

The Decision Maker's Magazine

Archives

Available in the iTuness App Store Android app on Google Play
You are here: Home / Press Release Wire / Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Works Out Another Lease at Mall at Grand Canyon

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Works Out Another Lease at Mall at Grand Canyon

By Leave a Comment

Total consideration was $366,808.32. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the lessor in the transaction.Crossqueens Fitness, LLC dba Orangetheory Fitness leased 3,290 square feet of retail space at 4245 S. Grand Canyon Dr, Ste 109, from E-Grand Ventures, LLC. NGKF has currently leased out 90% of the shopping center leaving only 2 spots available. Total consideration was $366,808.32. Michael Zobrist and Nelson Tressler of Newmark Grubb Knight Frank represented the lessor in the transaction.

Recent Issues

January 2017
December 2016
November 2016
October 2016
September 2016
August 2016
July 2016
June 2016
May 2016
April 2016
March 2016
February 2016

Nevada Industries

Architects & Engineers
Banking
Commercial Real Estate
Construction
Credit Unions
Education
Healthcare
Human Resources
Insurance
Law
Manufacturing
Residential Real Estate
Tax Planning and Accounting
Telecom