What is Your New Year’s Resolution?

“To take every opportunity to create moments of kindness and to use my voice to create peace wherever possible.”
Heather Korbulic | Executive Director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange
Heather Korbulic | Executive Director, Silver State Health Insurance Exchange
“My New Year’s resolution is to not work every weekend and enjoy more time with my family and friends and also get back to do some more skydiving.”
Marc Jay | Partner, Kelly Cardenas Salon and Senior Vice President, One Global Events and Marketing
Marc Jay | Partner, Kelly Cardenas Salon and Senior Vice President, One Global Events and Marketing
“It’s amazing to me how quickly time passes and my children are growing up. My resolution is to make more effort to focus on spending quality time with each of them individually in 2017”
Jason Polhemus | Senior National Sales Executive, The Coca-Cola Company
Jason Polhemus | Senior National Sales Executive, The Coca-Cola Company
“No pet should go hungry. So, Pets of the Homeless’ resolution is to recruit more pet food donation sites across the country.”
Genevieve Frederick | Founder/President, Pets of the Homeless
Genevieve Frederick | Founder/President, Pets of the Homeless
“My resolution for 2017, Year of the Rooster, is to remain true to myself and the culture of my upbringing. I won’t sacrifice integrity to please palates – I would rather enlighten guests through tasteful education.”
Phuoc Luu | Executive Chef, Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino
Phuoc Luu | Executive Chef, Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino
“Lose 15 pounds and run 15 miles (ha!).”
Scott Blazek | Executive Vice President, Breakthru Beverage Nevada
Scott Blazek | Executive Vice President, Breakthru Beverage Nevada