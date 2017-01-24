Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards Helix Electric of Nevada with Top Safety Honor

LAS VEGAS – The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognized Helix Electric of Nevada in Las Vegas on January 19, 2017 for their successful completion of the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). By earning this distinction, Helix Electric of Nevada has proven its dedication to creating a safe and healthy workplace for its employees.

“One of our core values at Helix Electric is that we will not compromise on quality and safety. Earning our SHARP Award furthers our dedication to this core value and we are very proud to say we have earned this recognition,” said Victor Fuchs, President of Helix Electric of Nevada.

Helix Electric of Nevada joins an elite group of businesses that have successfully entered the SHARP program and maintain exemplary safety and health programs. Participation in the no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, a business can protect employees, reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) regulations.

“We are very proud to present Helix Electric of Nevada with its first SHARP award,” said Todd Schultz, Chief Administrative Officer for SCATS. “By earning this achievement, Helix Electric of Nevada has shown its commitment and dedication to keeping both its employees and the local community safe here in Nevada.”

SCATS consultants provide employers with free and confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers that implement effective safety and health programs and have a “days away restricted transfer” (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group, may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive a two-year exemption from OSHA’s general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 702.486.9140 in Southern Nevada and 775.824.4630 in Northern Nevada. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered at no charge by SCATS, call toll free 1.877.4SAFENV, or visit www.4safenv.state.nv.us.

About the Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS’ top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. For more information visit: www.4safenv.state.nv.us

About Helix Electric of Nevada

With strong leadership and a solid track record, Helix Electric has become the largest locally owned non-union electrical contractor in Nevada. Challenging opportunities, potential for growth and job security have enabled Helix Electric to recruit some of the best talent in the industry. While performing the majority of its work out of Las Vegas and Reno offices, the company often ventures to other parts of the country to work with its strategic partners. Helix Electric of Nevada began as a spinoff company after president and managing partner Victor Fuchs relocated from the Helix Electric Inc. corporate office in California to establish a Nevada branch in 1995. Fuchs operated the Nevada division of the company until 2001, when he seized an opportunity and purchased interests in the branch and Helix Electric became its own entity, Helix Electric of Nevada.

Since 2001, Helix Electric has operated with three divisions: a major project division, a special projects division and a 24/7 service department. The major project division deals with large institutional jobs such as schools, hospitals and military work. This division also handles renewable energy projects that involve solar power plants. The special project division deals with the company’s private, high-density work, which includes hotels and design-build work. With its 24/7 service department, Helix Electric maintains a fleet of 40 trucks that are available to resolve any issues that might arise for its customers.

For more information visit: www.helixelectric.com