Nevada’s Safety Consultation and Training Section Awards American Buildings Company with Top Safety Honor

RENO – The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) of the State of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations recognized American Buildings Company (ABC) in Carson City on Jan. 24 for their successful entry into the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP). This award highlights ABC’s dedication to creating a safe and healthy workplace for its employees.

“Keeping our illness rates low and keeping our teammates safe has helped us obtain and sustain the status for SHARP. Our continued participation and cooperation with Nevada Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) has driven ABC towards safety being a value and not just a priority. This achievement could not have been done without the strong involvement and effort from each of the ABC teammates,” said Damaris Pierrott, Safety Coordinator.

American Buildings Company, a pre-engineered metal building manufacturer located in Carson City, joins an elite group of businesses that have successfully entered the SHARP program and maintain exemplary safety and health programs. Participation in this no-cost program is designed to provide incentives and support to employers to develop, implement and continuously improve safety and health programs at their worksite(s). By taking these proactive measures, a business can reduce accident costs and ensure compliance with Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) regulations.

SCATS consultants provide employers with confidential hazard identification, program development, program implementation assistance and training. Employers that implement effective safety and health programs and have a days away restricted transfer (DART) rate below the national average for their industry group, may be recognized by SCATS. Successful SHARP participants receive up to a three-year exemption from OSHA’s general schedule inspections.

Businesses interested in the SHARP program can contact SCATS at 775.824.4630. For more information on SCATS, or for a schedule of training courses offered at no charge by SCATS, call toll free 1.877.4SAFENV, or visit www.4safenv.state.nv.us.

About the Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS)

The Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS), part of Nevada’s Division of Industrial Relations, provides free and confidential consultation and safety services to assist businesses in Nevada to be in compliance with OSHA standards. SCATS’ top priority is to help Nevada businesses keep their employees safe and offers on-site consultation services designed to help employers recognize and control potential safety and health hazards at their workplaces, improve their safety and health programs, and assist in training employees. SCATS also offers Workplace Safety and Health Training classes in Northern and Southern Nevada. For more information visit: www.4safenv.state.nv.us

