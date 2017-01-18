Nevada State Bank’s Janet Mello elected to Nevada Museum of Art Board of Trustees

RENO – The Nevada Museum of Art has appointed Janet Mello to its Board of Trustees, serving a two-year term.

"Janet and Nevada State Bank have been longtime advocates and supporters of the Nevada Museum of Art,” shared Barbara Danz, chair of Nevada Museum of Art board of trustees. “We are thrilled to welcome Janet to our board, particularly at a time when the Museum is increasing its presence throughout our state."

Mello is vice president, senior private banking officer for Nevada State Bank and has nearly 25 years of experience in wealth management, private banking and insurance. She heads up the bank’s private banking division in Northern Nevada and has a proven history of success in sales and relationship management working with high net and ultra-high net worth clients.

“I feel honored to be elected to the Nevada Museum of Art’s Board of Trustees,” Mello said. “I consider it a privilege to serve alongside some of Nevada’s greatest leaders and look forward to being part of this tremendous organization led by the inspiring visionary, Mr. David Walker.”

The Nevada Museum of Art recently hosted the exhibit Seven Magic Mountains visible across the desert landscape along Interstate 15 in Southern Nevada, in addition to Tilting the Basin: Contemporary Art of Nevada, an exhibition bridging the divide between Northern and Southern Nevada communities, providing an eclectic collection of contemporary work being created by more than thirty artists living and working in Nevada today. The exhibit was recently on view in Reno and will be on display in Southern Nevada in 2017.

Passionate about volunteering, Mello has been active in the community with service to the Nevada Women’s Fund, including serving as board chairman.

About Nevada Museum of Art

Nevada Museum of Art is the only AAM accredited art museum in Nevada. A private, non-profit organization founded in 1931, the Reno-based institution is supported by its membership as well as sponsorships, gifts and grants. Through its permanent collections, original exhibitions and programming, and Museum School, the Nevada Museum of Art provides the opportunity for people to engage with a range of art and education experiences. Its Center for Art + Environment is an internationally recognized research center dedicated to supporting the practice, study, and awareness of creative interactions between people and their environments. The Center houses unique archive materials from more than 1,000 artists working on all seven continents, including Cape Farewell, Michael Heizer, Walter de Maria, Lita Albuquerque, Burning Man, Center for Land Use Interpretation, and Rondinone’s Seven Magic Mountains project. More at nevadaart.org.

About The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank (@NSBPrivateBank)

The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank provides a full range of personalized financial services for high net worth and high-income clients. www.nsbank.com/private

About Nevada State Bank (@nevadastatebank)

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.