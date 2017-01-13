Nevada Rural Housing Authority Promotes Stacey Sept to Manager of Human Resources & Administration

Carson City – Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently promoted Stacey Sept to manager of Human Resources and Administration. Sept started at NRHA in 2015 as the Human Resources administrative assistant, and was promoted to a management role because of her expertise in HR leadership and experience in housing-related fields. Prior to joining NRHA, Stacey worked in construction project management for more than 10 years, responsible for project planning, implementation, coordination, process and document

control, software administration and human resources administration.

“It was evident, very quickly, that Stacey was going to grow here at NRHA,” Gary Longaker, NRHA executive director, said. “Her background in construction management and HR administration brings exactly what we need, and her dedication to this agency is evident in everything she does.”

Sept is currently studying to complete her Bachelor of Science in business administration, as well as completing her HR Certifications. She has her HR Rep Certification as well as Essential Management Skills Certification, and is working toward becoming SHRM-CP certified in 2018.

She lives in Gardnerville with her husband and three children, and says rural living suits her family well. Her passions are her family and helping people in need.

About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) creates hope for the future by providing a full range of housing programs that help build and sustain independent communities. NRHA provides an innovative home financing program, rental support, and needs assessments to Nevada's fifteen rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties, with a coverage area including 110,000 square miles and more than 1.3 million people. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.