Nevada Rural Housing Authority Promotes Paulina Torres to Accountant

Carson City – Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently promoted Paulina Torres to Accountant, responsible for general accounting duties in addition to maintaining fiscal information and assisting in preparing and interpreting grant and other reports in compliance with State and Federal policies, procedures and regulations.

Torres originally joined the NRHA team in July 2012 as management assistant and was then promoted to special projects coordinator in May 2013. In March 2014, she joined the Home At Last team as compliance specialist and was promoted to Bonds Program analyst in 2016, responsible for compliance and administration of the Home At Last Mortgage Credit Certificate Program, a program designed to help increase affordable homeownership in rural Nevada.

Prior to moving to the U.S. and joining NRHA, Paulina issued Mortgage Covered Bonds for a bank in Warsaw, Poland.

“Paulina is an incredible asset to the NRHA team,” Tammy Lancaster, NRHA Director of Finance, said. “Her skillset is truly multifaceted, and she brings an incredible level of professionalism and economic expertise to everything we do here at NRHA.”

In 2010, Paulina earned dual Master’s degrees in management and finance/accounting from Warsaw School of Economics in Poland. During her time as a student, she wrote her thesis on the mortgage subprime crisis in the U.S. and its influence on the country’s economy, making her extremely well suited to understand the importance of responsible homeownership in Nevada and the fiscal responsibilities that support NRHA’s lines of business. She is also co-author of a book titled Financial Derivatives, published in 2009.

