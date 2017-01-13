Nevada Rural Housing Authority Hires Miguel Alvarez as Occupancy Specialist

Nevada Business Magazine

Miguel Alvarez

Carson City – The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has recently hired Miguel Alvarez as occupancy specialist, part of the Rental and Housing Programs team. His employment at NRHA began in March 2016 as a temporary student worker. In this position, Miguel quickly realized his passion for helping low-income families, and has since been hired as a full-time occupancy specialist.

As a child, Miguel lived in a Farm Labor /Public Housing development in California. Miguel’s experience as a child developed his desire to serve low-income families in obtaining safe affordable housing. An avid learner, Miguel is currently a student at Western Nevada College with a focus in social services.

“As an occupancy specialist, Miguel fulfills his calling in assisting his clients into safe and affordable housing,” Crystal Kleidosty, manager of Rental and Housing Programs, said. “His dedication to each and every individual and family he assists is exactly what NRHA stands for.”

Miguel lives in Dayton with his mother and sister. In his spare time he enjoys boxing, skateboarding and hanging out with friends.

About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) creates hope for the future by providing a full range of housing programs that help build and sustain independent communities. NRHA provides an innovative home financing program, rental support, and needs assessments to Nevada's fifteen rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties, with a coverage area including 110,000 square miles and more than 1.3 million people. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.

