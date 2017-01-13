Nevada Rural Housing Authority Hires Grant Brewer as Management Assistant

Carson City – Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) has hired Grant Brewer as management assistant, part of the Homebuyer Services team. Homebuyer Services manages the agency’s Home At Last programs, and Brewer plays an integral part in ensuring partners and consumers have quick and easy access to program information. He also is responsible for running and maintaining home loan statistics and reports.

“Grant began as a student worker in the Homebuyer Services department,” Diane Arvizo, Director of Homebuyer Services, said. “He was quick to learn and truly understand the intricacies of our programs, and became a very important member of our team. We were thrilled to offer him a full-time role here at NRHA.”

Brewer graduated from Carson High School in 2012, and is currently studying to earn his degree in Agribusiness. Since he joined the NRHA team, he has been awarded the “Stepping It Up” award, which is given to those NRHA team members who go above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities. He has also been part of Home At Last™’s record year for helping Nevadans into homes.

Brewer participates in a local, recreational basketball league as well as flag football and softball. He serves his church as much as possible, as serving his community is truly at his core.

About the Nevada Rural Housing Authority

The Nevada Rural Housing Authority (NRHA) creates hope for the future by providing a full range of housing programs that help build and sustain independent communities. NRHA provides an innovative home financing program, rental support, and needs assessments to Nevada's fifteen rural counties and the rural portions of Clark and Washoe counties, with a coverage area including 110,000 square miles and more than 1.3 million people. For more information, visit www.nvrural.org.