Nevada Builders Alliance Installs New Board, Hosts Annual Meeting

CARSON CITY – Nevada Builders Alliance, the state-wide association representing more than 700 member companies in all facets of construction, is hosting its annual dinner at The Grove in Reno Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m. The Alliance will host its annual meeting in Las Vegas at Sierra Gold at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31.

Aaron West, chief executive officer for Nevada Builders Alliance, said both events are a time for members and potential members to look at what the organization has accomplished in the past year, and to look forward to the organization’s goals for 2017. The Reno dinner event is slated to be the Alliance’s biggest and best event of the year, with more than 200 people in attendance, he said. The association will release its annual report at both events.

“In 2016 Nevada Builders celebrated 50 years in service to the industry,” he said. “We’re working especially hard on workforce development initiatives to help meet the increasing state-wide demand for craft professionals in all aspects of construction, as well as continuing our work representing the construction industry in the upcoming legislative session.”

West said construction represents 12 percent of the state’s GDP and 8 percent of the state’s workforce and the industry is growing throughout the state. The Nevada Builders Alliance participated in more than 50 workforce events across the state this past year

“The biggest challenge we face is having enough skilled workers to build the new Nevada,” he said. “We have partnered with regional education and training providers, including Nevada’s workforce development agency, JOIN, Inc., to help bridge the skills gap with programs aimed at entry level through senior level training programs.”

To register for the dinner at The Grove in Reno Friday, Jan. 27, visit http://conta.cc/2iAPbTW. Tickets are $100.00 per person or $800 for table of 10.

Registration for the annual meeting and luncheon in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 31, can be found at http://conta.cc/2gVaocr. Tickets are $20.00 per person.

For more information on the Nevada Builders Alliance, visit www.nevadabuilders.org.