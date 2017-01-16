National Guard & Reserve Group Honors CSN Police Chief

Nevada Business Magazine

College of Southern Nevada (CSN) Police Chief Darryl Caraballo was honored for the department’s steadfast support of the U.S. military.
CSN Police Chief Darryl Caraballo

The Department’s support for our military goes ‘above and beyond’

College of Southern Nevada Police Chief Darryl Caraballo was honored for the department’s steadfast support of the U.S. military. Chief Caraballo is also a veteran himself of the United States Marine Corps.

“They’re going above and beyond in making sure their service members get the support they need,” said Rex Miller, southern area chair of Nevada’s chapter of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense program. The group honored the chief with its Patriot Award during a ceremony.

CSN’s Police Department currently has four members of the U.S. Air Force Reserves.

The Department operates under a community policing philosophy, often becoming involved in community events such as Toys for Tots toy drives, attending meet and greet functions, and alerting the CSN community of important events in the neighborhood.

In addition to Caraballo, the CSN Police Department has 16 other sworn officers, which include four other veterans, and operates offices on each of the college’s three campuses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In addition, the chief is responsible for supervising several dozen contract security officers. The department also enjoys numerous working relationships with other local law enforcement authorities.

