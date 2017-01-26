Nathan Adelson Hospice Announces Annual Prestigious ‘Flair for Care’ Fashion Show Fundraiser at Wynn Las Vegas

Event will feature collection from international fashion designer, Yigal Azrouël

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the largest non-profit hospice in Nevada, will hold its annual ‘Flair for Care’ Fashion Show on March 10, in partnership with Wynn Las Vegas. This year’s fashion show will feature the “2017 Fall Collection” of international designer Yigal Azrouël. The reception starts at 10:30 a.m., and the fashion show begins at 11:30 a.m. at Wynn Las Vegas.

The event serves as a major fundraiser for the hospice’s uncompensated care program. Each year, Nathan Adelson Hospice provides more than $1 million in uncompensated care to individuals.

“We are looking forward to another memorable event and greatly appreciate the support to our hospice and programs from the Wynn Las Vegas and the community as a whole,” said Nathan Adelson Hospice President and CEO Carole Fisher. “Our Fashion Show chairs and committee work tirelessly on ensuring the success of this fantastic event. Their support helps us to continue being the hospice of choice in southern Nevada.”

This year’s event will feature Fall 2017 designs by Yigal Azrouël, who draws inspiration from his travels, art, culture, architecture, nature and above all his hometown of New York. His creations are known for expert draping and defined construction with precise attention to detail. He defines his aesthetic by using high quality fabrics to drape structured, ultra-feminine, modern silhouettes.

Various sponsorship opportunities are still available, and tickets may be purchased for $250 per person. To learn more about the ‘Flair for Care’ Fashion Show, contact Stephanie Forbes at Nathan Adelson Hospice at 702-938-3910.

ABOUT NATHAN ADELSON HOSPICE

Nathan Adelson Hospice, the trusted partner in hospice care and palliative medicine for almost 40 years, is the largest non-profit hospice in Southern Nevada, caring for an average of 400 hospice and palliative care patients daily. In 1978, Nathan Adelson Hospice began providing home care hospice service in Southern Nevada with the mission to offer patients and their loved ones with comprehensive end-of-life care and influence better care for all in the community. In 1983, Nathan Adelson Hospice opened an in-patient hospice in Las Vegas, and today the hospice is recognized as a national model for superior hospice care. The mission of the hospice is to be the Hospice of Choice, the Employer of Preference and a Training Center of Excellence for comprehensive end of life care. Its vision is simple: no one should end the journey of life alone, afraid or in pain.

The hospice also is home to The Center for Compassionate Care, a non-profit counseling agency providing individual, group and family counseling services to address grief, loss and issues related to surviving life-threatening illnesses. For more information, visit www.nah.org.