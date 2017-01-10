Naqvi Injury Law Settles Denied Liability Claim for $730,000

LAS VEGAS - Naqvi Injury Law recently settled a personal injury claim on behalf of its client for $730,000, after the client had previously been denied all insurance claims.

On June 12, 2015, the client was traveling as a front-seat passenger in a company car, traveling westbound on Galleria Drive in Henderson Nevada, when the driver negligently collided with a street sweeper. The impact violently whipped the client forward, causing her severe back pain and shooting pain into her leg.

Shortly after the collision, and facing mounting medical expenses, Naqvi’s client tried to get her bills paid by contacting the at-fault driver’s insurance company. The insurance company responded in writing, advising her that it would not pay for any of her medical bills, arguing that the insurance policy excluded her because she was a passenger in her own car, and because she was on the job at the time of the collision.

As a result of this denial, she retained Naqvi Injury Law to obtain all monies she was entitled to under the policy.

Naqvi successfully argued that both of the insurance company’s reasons for its denial were simply made-up and in violation of Nevada Unfair Claims handling practices. As a result, the insurance company agreed to pay the entire remaining $730,000.00 available under the policy limits.

“We are extremely pleased with this outcome for our client,” said Farhan Naqvi, managing partner at Naqvi Injury Law. “This insurance company likely thought that our client would simply give up after reading all the complicated legal language in its denial letter. Instead, she had the courage to hire a lawyer and fight for rightful payment of her medical bills and other harms and losses.”

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, who has been practicing law since 2003. Over the course of his career, Naqvi, a former insurance lawyer, has successfully handled thousands of cases and has obtained millions of dollars in compensation for his clients. In recognition of his efforts on his clients’ behalf, Naqvi was voted Top Lawyer by both VegasINC and Desert Companion Magazine. He is a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell, and holds an Avvo “Superb” rating. In 2016, the Las Vegas community voted Naqvi Best Lawyer, as part of the Las Vegas Review Journal’s Best of Las Vegas program.

