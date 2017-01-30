NAIOP Southern Nevada Chapter Announces 2017 Board of Directors and Officers

(Las Vegas) – NAIOP Southern Nevada, the commercial real estate development association, announced its 2017 board of directors and officers. All officers serve a one-year term.

The 2017 officers are:

• President – Jay Heller, Heller Companies

• President Elect – Jeff Foster, Prologis

• Secretary – Jennifer Levine, Cushman & Wakefield Commerce

• Treasurer – Rod Martin, Majestic Realty Co.

• Past President – Mike Shohet, Jones Lang LaSalle

The 2017 directors are:

• Jody Walker Belsick, Kimley-Horn and Associates

• Julie Cleaver, The Howard Hughes Corporation

• Shawn Danoski, DC Building Group

• Brendan Egan, Dermody Properties

• George Garcia, G.C. Garcia Planning & Development Services

• Jeff LaPour, LaPour

• Adam Malan, Logic Commercial Real Estate

• Mike Mixer, Colliers International

• John Restrepo, RCG Economics LLC

• Jennifer Turchin, Coda Group, Inc.

ABOUT NAIOP SOUTHERN NEVADA

NAIOP Southern Nevada is a chapter of NAIOP, the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and it comprises more than 420 members serving the local Southern Nevada market. NAIOP is the leading organization for developers, owners and related professionals in office, industrial, retail and mixed-use real estate, with 18,000 members in North America. NAIOP advances responsible commercial real estate development and advocates for effective public policy. For more information, visit www.naiopnv.org. For more information on NAIOP corporate, visit www.naiop.org.

Media Contact: Amanda Llewellyn, The Ferraro Group 702-367-7771 or amanda@theferrarogroup.com.