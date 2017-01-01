Movers & Shakers: Chris Flocchini







0 shares

President & CEO

Sierra Meat & Seafood (68 years in NV)

Type of Business: Meat and Seafood Manufacturer and Distributor | Hails from: Los Gatos, California | 16 years with company in Nevada | Based in: Reno

How did you first get into your profession?

After college I decided not to get into the meat and seafood business with my family; I went into the real estate development business. However, after about 10 years of that I felt a calling to come back to the family business.

What do you want your legacy to be?

In business, I hope to be remembered as someone who was always ethical and fair, even to a fault; also, that I worked hard for our customers and employees every day. In life, I hope to be remembered as a great husband, great father, great son and sibling, great friend.

When you were a kid, what did you want to be?

A pilot, but then as I got older I realized I was afraid of heights so I had to go back to the drawing board!

What business advice would you give someone just starting in your industry?

Be honest to a fault. Do things right. Do less, not more. Say “no” more than you say “yes”. In order to stay focused, do a few things really well, rather than a lot of things mediocre. And, when you find good people, hang onto them for dear life!

What was the toughest lesson you’ve learned in your career?

Crossing t’s and dotting i’s are really important – don’t be lazy with regard to the details. Early in my career we nicknamed it “leaping in and limping out”. In a rush to get something accomplished, I have overlooked some very important deal points which came back to haunt me. The lesson is, be patient and don’t overlook important deal points just to get across the finish line.

If you could have coined a single phrase of wisdom, what would it be?

“Successful people have the highest return on luck.” I’m a big believer in serendipity and luck. Everyone has some form of luck come their way, it’s whether or not you are self aware enough to see it and take advantage of it.

What is your motto?

Your will, God, not mine.

What do you wish you would have learned at the beginning of your career?

To lower my expectations of others and not hold everyone to the same standards I hold myself. Also, I wish I could have learned earlier to slow down and not try and do too many big things at one time, and for gosh sakes, tried to learn some patience.