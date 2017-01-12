Maupin • Naylor • Braster Expands Las Vegas Office

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas law firm Maupin ∙ Naylor ∙ Braster has expanded its headquarters and is now located at 1050 Indigo Drive, Suite 200 in Las Vegas.

“We have been growing steadily since opening the practice in 2014,” said managing partner Jennifer Braster. “Bill Maupin, retired chief justice of the Nevada Supreme Court, joined the firm in 2015 and Meredith Markwell began practicing with us this year. We also had a law clerk, Neil Baker, join us in 2015 prior to the start of his judicial clerkship. We had outgrown our original space and this new office has allowed for our continued growth.”

Maupin ∙ Naylor ∙ Braster is a highly regarded Las Vegas-based firm whose attorneys have been recognized among the best in their fields. The firm has also been selected as a Best Law Firm by US News & World Report for the past two years.

Managing partner John Naylor and attorney A. William Maupin were recognized by their peers among the 2017 “Best Lawyers In America.” Naylor, who has been recognized since 2015, is listed as a Best Lawyer in the area of commercial litigation. Maupin has been a Best Lawyer since 2014 and is listed for commercial litigation and insurance law.

Naylor and Braster have been recognized in the Super Lawyers 2016 Mountain States edition among the area’s top litigation attorneys. Naylor has been listed as a Super Lawyer since 2014 and Braster was named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015. This is her first year being listed in the Super Lawyers Mountain States edition. Each year, no more than five percent of attorneys in the Nevada are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor.

To contact Maupin ∙ Naylor ∙ Braster, visit www.naylorandbrasterlaw.com or call 702-420-7000.

ABOUT MAUPIN • NAYLOR • BRASTER

Maupin • Naylor • Braster is a law firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada that was founded in 2014 as Naylor & Braster, Attorneys at Law by John Naylor and Jennifer Braster. The firm focuses on commercial litigation, construction law, and appellate law.

