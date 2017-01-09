Mark A. Krasner, CPA, Esq. Elected to NCJFCJ Board of Directors

Reno – The National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ) has elected Mark A. Krasner, CPA, Esq., founding partner of Blanchard, Krasner & French to the Board of Directors. Blanchard, Krasner & French has a worldwide practice with offices in La Jolla, Calif. and Reno, Nev.

“We are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Krasner to the Board,” said Judge Katherine Tennyson, NCJFCJ president. “Mr. Krasner’s coast-to-coast perspective, vast experience in law and business, and his invaluable associations with public service groups will be significant assets to the NCJFCJ.”

Krasner, a founding partner of Blanchard, Krasner & French, has more than 35 years of experience as a certified public accountant and attorney in a wide variety of matters and industries. His areas of practice include family law, estate planning, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, tax, purchases and sales, litigation, licensing, franchising, corporate and partnership structuring and reorganizations and international trade. Krasner has been rated preeminent with the highest legal ability and ethical standards for 16 consecutive years and has also been named one of the top lawyers in California and San Diego for several years in a row. Krasner is a University of San Diego School of Law graduate, magna cum laude. Krasner obtained his Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Accounting from San Diego State University, summa cum laude.

Krasner is a member of the California, New York and Washington D.C. bar associations. Krasner is a member of the American Bar Association, San Diego Bar Association, the California Society of Certified Public Accountants (CSCPA), the CSCPA Statewide Estate Planning Committee, the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Krasner is also affiliated with numerous organizations including the San Diego Opera, Scripps Hospital where he serves on the Citizens Advisory Board, Big Brothers and Big Sisters of San Diego, where he served for over a decade as a member of their board of directors, San Diego Jewish Academy where he served on the board of directors and as executive vice president, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada where he serves as a member of the board of directors. The Reno office of Blanchard, Krasner & French is also a major supporter of the Nevada Museum of Art, Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada and Transforming Youth Recovery.

“I am honored and humbled to be elected to the Board of Directors of such a prestigious and necessary national organization,” said Krasner. “I look forward to working together with the honorable judges and other esteemed members of the Board to further the mission of the NCJFCJ to protect our country’s children, families and communities. Together, we will make a positive difference in the lives of our most vulnerable children and families.”

About the National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (NCJFCJ):

Founded in 1937, the Reno, Nev.-based National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, is the nation’s oldest judicial membership organization and focused on improving the effectiveness of our nation’s juvenile and family courts. A leader in continuing education opportunities, research, and policy development in the field of juvenile and family justice, the 2,000-member organization is unique in providing practice-based resources to jurisdictions and communities nationwide.