Lisa Escobar Design of Las Vegas Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

The Las Vegas-based Lisa Escobar Design won “Best Of Customer Service” and "Best of Design" on Houzz®, the leading platform for home remodeling and design.

The firm was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active home building, remodeling and design industry professionals.

Lisa Escobar, founder of Lisa Escobar Design, said being honored in both categories is a great way to launch 2017. "Our Houzz rating and presence has been important for our company since the beginning, so to be singled out for our work means the world to our team," Escobar said.

The Best Of Houzz is awarded annually in three categories: Design, Customer Service and Photography. Design award winners’ work was the most popular among the more than 40 million monthly users on Houzz. Customer Service honors are based on several factors, including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016. Architecture and interior design photographers whose images were most popular are recognized with the Photography award. A “Best Of Houzz 2017” badge will appear on winners’ profiles, as a sign of their commitment to excellence. These badges help homeowners identify popular and top-rated home professionals in every metro area on Houzz.

“We’re so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Lisa Escobar Design, ” said Liza Hausman, vice president of industry marketing for Houzz. “Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality.”

For more information about Lisa Escobar Design, visit Lisaescobar.com