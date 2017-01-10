Nevada Business Magazine

Jackie Naughton Joins The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank

RENO – Nevada State Bank has named Jackie Naughton private banking client services officer for The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. Naughton will be assisting high net worth individuals and families with accessing a full range of personalized financial services.

Naughton joins The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank with more than 25 years of banking experience. She most recently served as client sales and support officer at U.S. Trust Bank of America Private Wealth Management, a position she held for 13 years. Her prior experience includes various roles at Bank of America in the commercial banking division, the commercial lending department, and the retail bank.

“Jackie is a valuable addition to The Private Bank team,” said Janet Mello, vice president and senior private banking officer for The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank. “As a native Nevadan who has spent her entire life in Northern Nevada, Jackie has a well-rounded perspective on servicing this important and unique market.”

The Private Bank by Nevada State Bank provides a full range of personalized financial services for high net worth and high-income clients. www.nsbank.com/private.

Nevada State Bank, a division of ZB, N.A., is a full service bank offering a complete range of consumer, private and business banking services with branches statewide. Founded in 1959, Nevada State Bank serves 20 communities across the state of Nevada. ZB, N.A.’s parent company is Zions Bancorporation, which is included in the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Financial 100 indices (NASDAQ: ZION). For more information on Nevada State Bank, call 702.383.0009 or access www.nsbank.com.

