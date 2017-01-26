CEO of Prism Global Management Group to Present 2017 Outlook, Business Planning Solutions

HENDERSON – Mary Beth Hartleb, CEO of Prism Global Management Group LLC, will present “HR Outlook for 2017” from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Henderson Business Resource Center (in the Wells Fargo building), 112 S. Water St. near West Pacific Avenue in downtown Henderson. The event is part of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce’s Roadmap to Success workshop series.

During the workshop, Hartleb (@PrismGMG) will discuss how to strategically plan for 2017 and help participants understand how this year’s employment outlook impacts their businesses. Discussion topics will include the status of proposed changes to the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA), how the Trump presidency may impact human resources and managing medical marijuana in the workplace.

Hartleb’s career spans more than 25 years in the human resources field. She has worked for Fortune 500 companies and also developed human resource departments for small businesses and entrepreneurial ventures. Founded in 2003, Prism Global Management Group LLC assists employers in the areas of recruiting and staffing; training; compensation; benefits design and administration; policy and procedure development; mergers and acquisitions; and employee and labor relations.

The workshop is open to all chamber members and the public. There is no cost for Henderson Chamber members. Registration for non-members is $25. An additional $10 will be charged for walk-in attendees. To reserve a space, register at www.hendersonchamber.com by Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The City of Henderson and Nevada State Treasurer's Office are sponsors for the event.

The Roadmap to Success workshop series, covers all aspects of business critical for business owners to understand and properly execute to stay afloat, especially when times are tough. The series began in September and continues through May. It is comprised of 16 workshops covering topics including finance, human resources, law, marketing, and operations, sales and technology.

The Henderson Chamber of Commerce Foundation is a non-profit corporation organized to manage and distribute funds and resources to further the development of the community through activities that are exclusively charitable, scientific or educational. The Foundation is responsible for the creation and success of both the Henderson Business Resource Center (a business incubator) and the Leadership Henderson program.

For more information about the Henderson Business Resource Center or the Roadmap to Success Series, visit http://www.hendersonchamber.com.